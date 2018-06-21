associate sponsors

Tractor-trolley hits Jeep in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district; 15 killed and eight injured

India FP Staff Jun 21, 2018 12:52:11 IST

Fifteen members of a family on their way to a condolence meet were killed and eight others injured when a tractor-trolley hit their jeep in Morena district on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The toll immediately after the accident was 12, however, according to an ANI update, the toll of the accident has risen to 15.

The victims were going to Ghurgan village for a condolence meeting. Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

The victims were going to Ghurgan village for a condolence meeting. Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

The sand-laden tractor-trolley hit the overloaded jeep carrying nearly 20 people of a family around 6 am at a crossroad near Ganjrampur village, Morena superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said. Twelve of the victims died on the spot, he said.

Eight others sustained injuries in the accident and were referred to the district hospital for treatment, he said. The victims, all from Gwalior district were going to Ghurgan village for a condolence meeting, he added.

The driver of the tractor-trolley, carrying sand mined illegally from the National Chambal Sanctuary, fled the spot after the accident, Sanghi said. A case was registered against him, he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 12:52 PM

