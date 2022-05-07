TPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration window open for 22 Assistant Professor vacancies; check direct link

The eligible candidates will be shortlisted following two rounds of evaluation- a written test and a personal interview round

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts today, 7 May. The commission has invited eligible aspirants for the posts of Assistant Professor in Kokborok, Group-A Gazetted, Govt. (General) Degree Colleges, Tripura.

Interested candidates can register online to apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) which is tpsc.tripura.gov.in from today. The application window will remain open till 8 June up to 5:00 PM IST.

TPSC is running an online recruitment drive to fill up a total of 22 vacancies. For more queries, aspirants are advised to go through the official notification available on the website of TPSC.

Read the notification bulletin here.

Age Limit: The maximum age limit of the candidate should be 40 years as of June 8 2022.

Educational Qualifications: The aspirants should possess a Master's degree with at least 55 percent marks, or the equivalent grade as per the grading system, in Kokborok subject from a recognised Indian University to appear for the recruitment drive.

Application Fee:

While the application fee for the general candidates is Rs 400, applicants from the reserved categories such as SC/ST/BPL cardholder/PwD category require to pay Rs 350.

Selection Process:

The eligible candidates will be shortlisted following two rounds of evaluation- a written test and a personal interview round.

Steps to follow while applying:

Visit the official website of TPSC, tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Click on the link of ‘Online Application’ available on the homepage.

Now click on the application link available under ‘Assistant Professor in Kokborok’.

Complete the TPSC registration process.

Fill up the TPSC application form with the necessary personal details.

Upload required documents and complete the TPSC payment process.

Check carefully and submit the TPSC recruitment application.

Take out a hard copy and keep it for future reference.

Direct link to apply is here.

