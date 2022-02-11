TPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for over 30 teacher posts, check details here

Before applying for the teacher post, candidates are advised to read the official notification on the selection process, pay scale, reservation policy and others

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is going to open its online application window for recruitment to Basic Teacher posts (Group-A Gazetted) from 17 February, 2022. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply through the official website - https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in . The online application process will end on 28 February, 2022 till 5.30 pm.

TPSC recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website of TPSC- https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Click on the online application section available on the homepage

Then click on Basic Teacher post (when activated)

Fill the TPSC recruitment 2022 application form and pay the fee to complete the process

Download the TPSC recruitment 2022application form and take a printout for future need

Candidates must note that they have to submit the application for the teacher posts through an online portal only. Any hard copy application will not be entertained by the Commission.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 40 years of age as on 28 February 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable for SC, ST, differently-abled (PH) candidates and government servants.

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the post should have Postgraduate Medical Qualification (MD/MS/DNB) from a recognised institute.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. ST/SC/BPL card holders/PwD candidates are required to pay Rs 350.

As per the official notice, the Commission will release the list of provisionally eligible candidates on 11 March this year. Interviews for teacher positions could begin from 16 March.

With this recruitment, the TPSC aims to fill a total of teacher posts in different disciplines of Agartala government medical colleges and GB Pant hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Before applying for the teacher post, candidates are advised to read the official notification on the selection process, pay scale, reservation policy and others.

Check the official notice here.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TPSC- https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

