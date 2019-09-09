TPDK to stage protests in Coimbatore on Tuesday against Kerala government's decision to keep Siruvani Reservoir from filling to capacity

Coimbatore: Various political parties and organisations in Coimbatore on Tuesday will stage protest against Kerala government's decision to not let the water level touch the full reservoir level in the Siruvani Reservoir.

According to reports, the political parties took the decision at a meeting convened on Saturday.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), general secretary K Ramakrishnan alleged that the Kerala Government on purpose let out water from the Siruvani Reservoir so that the water level did not touch the full reservoir level mark.

"If the Kerala government does not fill water to the full capacity, then we would prevent all buses registered in Kerala from entering the city and stage a massive protest at Thiruvalluvar bus stand," TPDK general secretary K Ramakrishnan said.

As a mark of protest, many political parties led by TPDK will stop buses coming from Kerala to enter Coimbatore at Thiruvalluvar bus stand.

Ramakrishnan while addressing the media on Sunday said that the Kerala government did not allow Siruvani dam reservoir to reach its full capacity by constructing multiple check dams across the river.

"Also, there has been heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Siruvani river but Kerala government is diverting water to various canals in its state even before the dam can reach full capacity," he said.

"The dam is one of the main sources of drinking water for people living in Coimbatore and because of the actions of Kerala government, the drinking water supply will be badly affected in summer months," he added.