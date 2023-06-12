Toy drone incident prompts security alert at Amritsar Central Jail

A toy drone landed within the premises of Amritsar central jail during early hours of Monday.

This occurrence prompted the deployment of paramilitary forces and central jail staff, who initiated a search operation. Given the suspicion of a possible attack by gangsters or terrorists, the Punjab Police were also placed on high alert.

Officials from the city police swiftly arrived at the jail and implemented measures to seal off both the entrance and exit points.

Subsequently, at approximately 2am, the staff discovered the toy drone. Police teams conducted searches in the vicinity and determined that the drone had been operated by two children.

It appears that the drone went out of control and inadvertently landed in the jail, triggering alarm bells.

The father of the children has been taken into custody by the police for questioning, and it is probable that a case will be filed against him.

As of now, both the police and jail authorities have chosen to remain tight-lipped regarding the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.