Tour guide, accomplice rape NRI woman from South Africa in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura; police arrest accused

Mathura: Two persons, including a tourist guide, were arrested here on Tuesday for gangraping a young Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in this temple town, police said.

The victim, settled in South Africa, had come with a woman friend to Mathura three days back and was allegedly raped in a beauty parlour at Dampier Nagar on Monday.

After a friend of the survivor lodged a police complaint, the two rapists were arrested. The guide apparently lured the NRI to the parlour in Dampier Nagar, promising her a body massage. She alleged that her drink was spiked and the two raped her.

Superintendent of Police Shravan Kumar said the South African embassy in New Delhi had been informed about the crime.