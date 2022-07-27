Tota-l Reward: The Karnataka family that paid Rs 85,000 for a missing parrot

Rustuma, a prized pet parrot, in Karnataka's Tumakuru has got its rescuer a reward of Rs 85,000. The loving family also spent a significant amount of money to have 30,000 flyers distributed in the area to find the exotic bird

There are a few things in the world that cannot be defined by money, one such thing is the love for pets. Such priceless love made a distraught Karnataka family reward the finder of their exotic pet parrot with Rs 85,000!

Here’s what happened:

The story of Rustuma, a prized pet parrot



According to NDTV, an African parrot named Rustuma went missing on 16 July from its home in Karnataka’s Tumakuru.

After searching for the parrot in the neighbouring area, the family decided to distribute 30,000 flyers asking for its whereabouts and declaring a reward of Rs 50,000.

However, the flyers and the fervent search bore no fruit. But the reward definitely made headlines and reached the right person.

On 24 July, a man named Srinivas contacted the family and said that he had seen the rare parrot in front of his house and took it home since it looked very weak. When Srinivas got to know about the parrot’s family, he took it to them.

According to the BBC, Rustuma was found just three kilometres from home, and was looked after by two labourers, Srinivas and Krishnamurthy.

The discovery of the lost parrot elated the Shetty family to such an extent that they rewarded Srinivas with Rs 35,000 more than what was first promised.

It wasn’t just the bird’s owners that were on cloud nine upon having it back home, but its partner Rio was also visibly in a better mood.

Soon videos of the two birds surfaced online, playing with the family and each other.

According to the BBC, the Shetty family bought the two parrots from Bangalore city three years ago. It's not illegal to keep African Grey parrots as pets in India, but conservationists have often advocated for restrictions on breeding and trading of exotic birds in India.



