Top FBI officer reaches New Delhi to advance cooperation with Indian agencies

New Delhi: The assistant director of the International Operations Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Raymond Duda, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to advance the agency’s cooperation with Indian law enforcement.

The US Embassy here tweeted, “A pleasure to welcome @FBI Assistant Director of International Operations, Raymond Duda, to New Delhi. During his visit, AD Duda will further the FBI’s cooperation with law enforcement agencies in India. International crime requires international cooperation.”

Duda assumed the position of assistant director in February. He has served at the assistant-director level at another agency in the US Intelligence Community, according to the statement released by the FBI.

Duda’s arrival was welcomed by the recently appointed US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. On Garcetti’s arrival in India, Indian Embassy in the US tweeted, “Namaste, Ambassador-Designate Eric Garcetti! We’re thrilled to welcome you to #IncredibleIndia and work with you to build even stronger ties between our two great nations.”

The Senate on March 15 (Local Time) confirmed the former mayor of Los Angeles, Eris Garcetti, to be the US ambassador to India.

Garcetti won the mandate by a vote of 52 to 42, a major victory for US President Joe Biden as well, who stuck by his political ally in the face of the allegations and the prolonged process that has left the world’s most populous democracies without US representatives.

After the result, Garcetti said in a statement, “I’m thrilled with today’s outcome, which was a decisive and bipartisan decision to fill a critical post that has been vacant for far too long. Now the hard work begins.”

