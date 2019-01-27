Toll rises to two as another devotee dies after eating 'prasad' at Karnataka temple; cook arrested

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka): One more person has died and four others are in critical condition after allegedly consuming prasadam served outside a temple in Karnataka's Chillanallapura district on 25 January.

The incident occurred outside the Gangamma Temple in the Chintamani town of the district.

Police said it has taken someone into custody, a woman who works as a cook at a hotel and had allegedly cooked the kesari bath (halwa), which was served outside temple premises.

28 people were admitted into the hospital on Friday after they complained of discomfort. One woman identified as Kavitha (28) died on Saturday.

Another woman Saraswatamma (55) lost her life and four people are said to be in critical condition in hospital.

Chintamani city police has filed an FIR against accused Amaravati and have taken her into custody for further investigation. The police have sent the samples of the prasadam to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Temple's priests told police that the Kesari bath was not prepared inside the temple premises, but was brought by devotees from outside.

