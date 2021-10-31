Toll in Dehradun accident climbs to 13; rescue ops on, two saved thus far
The accident occurred on Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district
Dehradun: The death toll in the Dehradun road mishap climbed to 13 on Sunday, informed Dehradun district magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.
He further stated that teams have been deployed at the accident site to conduct rescue operations and two have been rescued so far.
Dehradun district magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar has given further information on the road accident on Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district.
Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We had received info that the vehicle rolled down a gorge. The teams are on the spot and 13 deaths are confirmed and two have been rescued so far and making postmortem facility available at the spot.
"Chief minister has sent a message that compensation will be given to injured and kins of deceased", he added.
Earlier in the day, 11 people were killed and four were left injured in a road accident at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district.
