'Together we will make Air India the airline of choice': Ratan Tata welcomes passengers with warm message

As Air India returned to its founding company the Tata Group, veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata extended a warm welcome to passengers traveling via the airline with a special message.

The audio message of Ratan Tata was posted on Air India’s official Twitter handle on 2 February. Welcoming the passengers through the audio message, the veteran industrialist said, “Tata Group is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service."

The government handed over Air India Airlines to the Tata Group last week. The Group is currently focusing on several areas to provide its passengers best possible travelling experience. The emphasis remains on well-groomed cabin crew members, on-time performance of flights and enhanced in-flight meal service, as per reports. Interestingly, the flight ticket holders will be called guests and not passengers.

The Tata Group already runs AirAsia India in partnership with AirAsia Group and Vistara in a joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

The Group also took over Rs 15,300 crore of debt in Air India and Air India Express Ltd after winning the bid for the national carrier. However, the government paid off the remaining Rs 46,262 crore loan as well as an outstanding of roughly Rs 15,000 crore towards unpaid fuel bills.

With Air India, the Tatas will have instant access to valuable flight rights and landing slots, as well as gain control of the international carrier Air India Express. Not only that, the Group will also gain 50 per cent ownership in a ground handling company with the SATS Ltd.

JRD Tata, the founder of Tata Group, launched Air India in 1932 and the airline was nationalised in 1953.

