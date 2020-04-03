TOEFL, GRE to be conducted from home due to coronavirus outbreak; register for special home edition test at www.ets.org/mygre

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the globe. The decision was announced by Educational Testing Service (ETS) that administers global examinations.

The tests had been suspended throughout the world due after the outbreak of COVID-19 that has infected more than 10 lakh people so far.

“We understand the challenges that our test takers are facing worldwide and are pleased to now offer an option to safely test at home without compromising the integrity of our tests,” said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program.

ETS is taking all the necessary precautions to make the “highest standards for validity, reliability and security”. “These tests employ multiple best-in-class security measures that use both real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology,” it said.

At-home testing solutions are similar to content, format, on-screen experience, scoring and pricing as the TOEFL iBT test and GRE General Test taken at a test centre, the release said.

Students will get the opportunity to choose for a convenient time from the available slots. At present, registration is open for test dates through June 2020 and after assessing the situation ETS will decide to add additional test dates.

To register for a TOEFL iBT Special Home Edition test, candidates will have to sign in or create an ETS account by visiting www.ets.org/mytoefl .

For the at-home option for the GRE General Test, students need to sign in or create an ETS account by visiting www.ets.org/mygre .

After logging in, aspirants can select and pay for their test. They will then receive an email from with instructions on how to schedule their test date and time.

TOEFL and GRE are among the important examinations needed to clear to get admissions in top universities across the globe.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.