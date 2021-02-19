TNUSRB exam result 2021 for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman declared on tnursb.tn.gov.in

The result has been released in PDF format and the roll numbers of the candidates who are eligible to appear for the next rounds have been included in the file

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result of the written examination that was conducted for the recruitment of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman in the state.

According to a report in The Times of India, candidates who appeared in the examination that was held on 13 December, can check their results at tnursb.tn.gov.in.

As per the report, the result has been released in PDF format and candidates who are eligible to appear for the Certificate Verification, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test, their roll numbers have been included in the result PDF file.

According to a report in NDTV, candidates who have cleared the exam will be shortlisted for other stages of recruitment, including the physical efficiency test and physical measurement test.

As per the report, a total of 10,906 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The recruitment was announced on 17 September and only candidates with Class 10 pass qualification were allowed to apply for the posts.

The report added that the Board has also released the interview letter for the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment which was notified in 2019.

Here is the direct link to find out the cut-off mark for CV, PMT, ET and PET. The provisional selection list for CV, PMT, ET and PET can be accessed by clicking here.