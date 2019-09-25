TNTEU Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University releases BSc, BEd scores on official website tnteu.ac.in

TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed results 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) on Tuesday (24 September) released the results of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) exams on its official website – tnteu.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the above mentioned examinations can visit the official portal to check and download their scores.

In the month of May and June, 2019, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University had conducted the BSc and BEd examinations.

Candidates should keep their hall ticket number and registration card ready to access their results.

Step to check TNTEU BSc, BEd results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tnteu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'latest updates'

Step 3: After that select the link that says 'TNTEU BSc Result 2019, TNTEU BEd Result 2019'

Step 4: Enter registration number or roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Hit 'Submit' to check the TNTEU Result 2019

Step 6: Your TNTEU BSC/BEd scores will appear on the screen

Step 7: Candidates can access the result and take a print out for future reference

About Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University:

The TNTEU, established by the Tamil Nadu government, is an exclusive university for the education of teachers. Tamil Nadu, which is the hub of higher education in India offers numerous general as well as professional courses.