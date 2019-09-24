TNTEU BSc, BEd results 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University to declare results soon; check details at tnteu.ac.in

TNTEU B.Sc, B.Ed results 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) will announce TNTEU BSC result 2019 soon on its official website, tnteu.ac.in.

Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) candidates can visit the official website to check the result once it is released.

In the month of May and June, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University had conducted the BSc and BEd examinations.

Candidates should keep their hall ticket number and registration card to check the result.

Step to check TNTEU BSc, BEd results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website tnteu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on latest updates.

Step 3: Then, click on TNTEU BSc Result 2019, TNTEU BEd Result 2019.

Step 4: Enter registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on submit to check the TNTEU Result 2019.

Step 6: TNTEU BSC/BEd Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Candidates can access the result and take a print out for future reference.

The TNTEU, established by the Tamil Nadu government, is an exclusive university for the education of teachers.

Tamil Nadu, which is the hub of higher education in India offers numerous general as well as professional courses.