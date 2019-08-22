TNTET Result 2019 declared: Candidates can check score for Paper 2 of Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test on trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET Result 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board declared the result for Paper 2 of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019 on Thursday ( 22 August). Candidates who appeared for the exam can log on to the official website trb.tn.nic.in to check their score for Paper 2.

The Teachers Recruitment Board had conducted the TNTET 2019 for Paper 2 on 9 June 2019. According to TRB 3,79,733 candidates appeared for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 Paper-II examination.

"During the computerised scanning of OMR answer sheets of candidates, it was found that quite a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking/shading certain essentially required details for valuation in the OMR sheets. For the candidates who have not marked question paper serial code in their OMR answer sheets, the answer sheets could not be evaluated and hence rejected," a notification published on the TRB website said.

The tentative answer keys were published on 9 July 2019 on the official website of the Teachers Recruitment Board. Representations and objections were invited from the candidates within five days (up to 15 July, 2019), the board said on its website. The individual scorecard will be released on 26 August.

Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper II

Step 3: It will take you to a new page with links to the result, rejected list and the final answer key at the bottom. Click on the link that says "Click - Paper II Result" to access the result.

Step4: Press Ctrl+F (in most browsers) to search according to your roll number, or scroll through the list to find your roll number.

Step 5: Download TNTET Result 2019 and take a print out for future use

