TNPSC Group 4 2019: TNPSC releases notification for Group 4; application process to begin on 14 June at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 2019| Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released a notification in the newspaper today (7 June) for direct recruitment to the posts included in the Group IV.

As per the notification, state commission will schedule the examination for direct recruitment to the posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV 2019 on 1 September, 2019.

The online application for the recruitment will be available for the aspiring candidates from 14 June, 2019. The notification also carried the last date to submit the online application form which is 14 July, 2019.

Interested candidates willing to appear for the TNPSC Group 4 exam 2019 can find exam related details such as educational qualification, age limit, quota available, examination schedule, payment of fee among other things on the official website of the commission on 14 July, 2019. Candidates can log on to any of these official websites of the commission- tnpsc.gov.in,

tnpsc.exams.net and tnpsc.exams.in.

According to Times Now, In 2018, around 20 lakh students registered for the exam out of which as many as 16 lakh students appeared for it.

The Combined Civil Services exam conducted by the commission is taken by those candidates who wish to be selected to group 4 posts like Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Field Surveyor etc in Tamil Nadu Ministerial service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.

