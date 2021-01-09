TNPSC departmental exam December 2020 schedule released, register by 29 January at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC in the notification said that candidates will be required to furnish their particulars in One Time Registration before applying. It is mandatory for them to link their Aadhaar card details with the Departmental One Time Registration

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Departmental Examinations December 2020 will be conducted from 14 to 21 February 2021. The TNPSC has a released an official notification on its website - tnpsc.gov.in.

The online application process has been started by the Commission on its official portal. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can enroll themselves by 29 January 2021.

According to a report by The Indian Express, candidates will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 30 along with the examination fee of Rs 200 for each paper. Those applying for the exam should be at least 16 years on the date of the issue of the notification (8 January 2021).

TNPSC in the notification said that candidates will be required to furnish their particulars in One Time Registration before applying. It is mandatory for them to link their Aadhaar card details with the Departmental One Time Registration.

Applicants who have already furnished their details in One Time Registration must update by entering their Aadhaar details, the Commission said.

The Departmental Examinations December 2020 will be conducted as per the revised syllabus/ scheme/ pattern/ type of the exam.

A report by The Times of India said that candidates are at liberty to apply for as many tests as the time table permits. If a student is registering for two or more exams which are held on the same day and time, then he/she will be only allowed to write only paper which will be decided by him/her.

The memorandum of admission/ hall ticket will be available for download from 12 February 2021. Students will be required to visit the Commission's website and present the unique online application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.