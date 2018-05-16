You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

TNDGE results 2018: Tamil Nadu Class 12th HSC plus 2 result declared; check score on tnresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 16, 2018 09:44:06 IST

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) declared the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Examination Results or Tamil Nadu Class 12th examination at 9.30 am today.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The DGE has released the TNDGE HSC +2 result in 2018 on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The TNDGE Class 12th examination results will also be available on dge1.tn.nic.in.

The TN Class 12th examinations were conducted from 1 March to 6 April. And the evaluation process for the Class 10th board exams had begun on 12 April.

Here is how you can check your score:

1) Go to the official website tnresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link TNDGE Class 12th Results 2018 or TNDGE HSC +2 Examination Results

3) Enter registration number.

4) Download and print the result for future reference.

According to NDTV, the TNDGE will not be releasing the toppers' list this year in order to reduce the stress that students usually go through. "CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with," School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan was quoted as saying.

In 2017, the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results were declared on 12 May. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1 percent, as compared to 91.4 percent in 2016.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 09:44 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores