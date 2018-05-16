TNDGE results 2018: Tamil Nadu board to declare Class 12th result today; check score on tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Examination Results or Tamil Nadu Class 12th examination results today, the board said. The DGE will release The TNDGE HSC +2 result in 2018 on the official websites tnresults.nic.in. The TNDGE Class 12 examination results will also be available on dge1.tn.nic.in.

The TN Class 12th examinations were conducted from 1 March to 6 April. And the evaluation process for the Class 10 board exams had begun on 12 April.

Steps to check the results

- Go to the official website tnresults.nic.in

- Click on the link TNDGE Class 12th Results 2018 or TNDGE HSC +2 Examination Results

- Enter registration number.

- Download and print the result for future reference.

According to NDTV, the TNDGE will not be releasing the toppers' list this year in order to reduce the stress that students usually go through. "CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with," School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan was quoted as saying.

In 2017, the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results were declared on 12 May. In 2017, the overall pass percentage recorded a marginal increase to 92.1 percent, as compared to 91.4 percent in 2016.