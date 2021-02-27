TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 notification released; registration begins from 31 March

The written examination will be conducted on 27 August. The paper will have 95 questions carrying one mark each and the duration will be two hours and thirty minutes

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has announced 1,598 vacancies in addition to the backlog vacancies on its official website. The advertisement notification released on Friday, 26 February, at trb.tn.nic.in, is for the recruitment of TN TRB Special Teacher 2021.

As per the schedule released, the application process for TN TRB Special Teacher recruitment 2021 will commence from 31 March onwards. The last date to submit an application form is 25 April (5 pm). Candidates must note that the TN TRB Special Teacher 2021 application form can only be submitted in an online mode.

The written examination will be conducted on 27 August 2021. The duration of the TN TRB Special Teacher recruitment 2021 examination will be two hours 30 minutes. As per the exam pattern, the paper will have 95 questions carrying one mark each.

TN TRB will recruit for the posts of Craft Instructor(sewing), Art Master, Music Teacher, Physical Education Teacher via written exam.

TN TRB Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 application process is entirely online and no offline application form will be accepted by TRB in any case.

All the candidates applying for this vacancy must have passed Class 12 or it's equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks from the recognised board.

Selection Procedure

The selection for the post of TN TRB Special Teacher will be based on two stages- Computer-based examination and document verification.

According to The Times Of India, once the document verification round is over, the total marks scored by a candidate will be finalised by adding weightage marks to the written exam marks/normalized written exam marks if the examination is held in multiple sessions.

Based on this, a merit list of total marks will be prepared. The final selection will be done on the basis of the merit list by following the merit-cum-communal rotation.