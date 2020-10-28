TN Supplementary exam result 2020 for Class 10 and 12 to be released today, check at dge.tn.gov.in

TN Supplementary exam | Students who are unsatisfied with their score can apply for retotalling and revaluation at their respective CEO offices on 3 and 4 November

TN supplementary exam results 2020 for class 10 and 12 will be declared today (28 October) by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). Once declared, students can check their score and qualifying status on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Class 10 result will be declared around 11 am, while the Class 12 supplementary results will be out at 2 pm.

After the results are announced, students who are unsatisfied with their score can apply for retotalling and revaluation at their respective CEO offices on 3 and 4 November.

Students will be required to pay a fee of Rs 275 to get the answer sheet copy for each subject. For retotalling, they will be required to pay Rs 205 for each paper. For retotalling of Biology subject, students will have to pay Rs 305.

The TN supplementary exam for Class 10 was conducted from 21 to 26 September, while the Class 12 exam was held between 21 and 28 September. A report by Scroll said that around 10,000 students appeared for the exam for Class 10 and around 50,000 took the Class 12 exam.

To check results, students will be required to enter their registration number and other login credentials.

Steps to check TN supplementary exam result 2020

Step 1: Log on to Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu's official website - dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab

Step 3: Tap on the link that mentions Supplementary exam results 2021

Step 4: Enter your credentials to login.

Step 5: The TN Supplementary board exam for class 10 and 12 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your score, total, qualifying status before saving and taking a print.