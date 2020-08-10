TN SSLC result 2020: Tamil Nadu board likely to declare Class 10 results at 9.30 am; check dge.tn.gov.in
TN 10th Result 2020: Once declared, students can check their results on the state board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.
TN 10th Result 2020| The Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result will likely be declared by Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) at 9.30 am today (Monday, 10 August) according to media reports.
Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam was conducted from 15 to 25 June. More than 9.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The board exam was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class 10 examination was conducted at 12,690 centres.
Steps to check TN Class 12 results 2020 on the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2020"
Step 3: Key in your credentials and log-in details
Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen.
According to a report by NDTV, the state education minister on 30 May had said that the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2020 results will be out in July, adding that it is impossible to disclose the exact date. However, Class 12 results were declared on 16 July.
This article will also be updated with relevant and additional information once the board officials confirm specifics about the announcement of the result.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
