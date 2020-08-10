TN SSLC result 2020: Alternative websites to check Class 10 Scores if official websites down or unresponsive

TN 10th Result 2020: TN 10th Result 2020: Students can check their results on alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, results.shikha.

TN 10th Result 2020: The Tamil Nadu government is likely to release the results of its Class 10 or SSLC exams today (10 August) at 9.30 am.

Students can check their result on the Tamil Nadu board's official websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in after results are out.

How to check results on alternative websites

The official websites could become unresponsive or slow down due to the heavy traffic. But students need not worry as the result is available on a mobile app as well as a few alternative websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, results.shikha.

How to check TN SSLC Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Tamil Nadu SSLC Exam 2020."

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Tamil Nadu Board SSC Examination 2020 result.

Steps to check Tamil Nadu SSC result 2020 on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Tamil Nadu in the list of the states or type the URL tamil-nadu.indiaresults.com on your browser and press 'enter'.

Step 3: Look for the link that says "TN SSLC 10th Results 2020".

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result.

How to check via mobile app

They may also face issues with internet connectivity. In such a situation, students can check their results through the TN SSLC Result app, which can be downloaded on smartphones from Google Play Store or App Store.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link that reads 'SSLC Exam 2020 Results'

Step 3: Login by entering your roll number/registration number and date-of-birth

Step 4: The result with subject-wise marks and total score will appear on the screen.

Around 9.7 lakh candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams this year.

Last year the results were declared on 29 April. This year, the announcement has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in June, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced cancellation of Classes 10 and 11 examinations, saying students will be promoted on the basis of quarterly and half-yearly exams and their previous attendance.

The Class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted between 15 and 26 June.

The board has formulated a new strategy to promote the students in which 80 percent marks will be evaluated based on students' performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations. The remaining 20 percent will be based on attendance.

Last year, an overall pass percentage of 95.42 percent was recorded. Girls had outperformed boys with pass percentage of 97 percent. The pass percentage of boys was 93.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.