TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019: TNFUSRC to release hall ticket soon on official website forests.tn.gov.in

TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) had earlier announced that the TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019 will be released on Tuesday on their official website – forests.tn.gov.in — 5.30 pm onwards.

The admit card was expected to be released on Monday, however, it was deferred till Tuesday due to administrative reasons, as per a notification on the official website.

The TN Forest Watcher Exam 2019 will be conducted in two batches on 4 and 5 October 2019 while the exam of 6 October 2019 is scheduled to be held in three batches.

How to download TN Forest Watcher Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website – forests.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 'Recruitment and Notifications' tab

Step 4: Candidates should select the required option to download their respective admit card

Step 5: Candidates are advised to print or download the admit card for future reference

The TN Forest Department claims that around 2.05 lakh candidates have applied for the post of forest watcher and the recruitment process of 564 Forest Watchers is going on.

(The above-mentioned steps to download the admit card have not been independently verified by Firstpost)