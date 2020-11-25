TN Forest Guard Result 2020 declared, check provisional lists of shortlisted candidates at forests.tn.gov.in
TNFUSRC had conducted the written exam in online mode on 8 and 16 March and the final answer key was released on 9 November
Candidates who had appeared for Tamil Nadu Forest Guard and Forest Guard with driving license recruitment exam can now check the provisional lists from the official portal. The TN Forest Guard results 2020 have been declared by Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Committee (TNFUSRC) on its website - forests.tn.gov.in.
TNFUSRC had conducted the written exam in online mode on 8 and 16 March. The declaration of results got delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
The results have been declared in PDF format and mention the names of the shortlisted candidates.
The TN Forest Guard provisional lists have been prepared in 1:3 ratio in order of merit, that is, three times the number of vacant posts have been shortlisted for the subsequent rounds of selection.
The question answer key challenge facility for the written exam was released on 7 and 10 October for the exams conducted on 8 and 16 March respectively. The final answer keys were released on 9 November. Based on the normalisation of scores, four lists have been prepared mentioning the registration number of shortlisted candidates in various posts.
Steps to check TN Forest Guard result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the website - forests.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Recruitment tab.
Step 3: On a new page, tap on the link that mentions - Recruitment and Notifications.
Step 4: Click on link that reads, "Publication of Provisional List of Shortlisted Candidates (1:3) for Certificate Verification / Physical Verification / Endurance Test for the post(s) of Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence - English / Tamil."
Step 5: Scroll down and tap on the links to check the result.
Step 6: Save and take a print of the result for future reference.
