TN Engineering final supplementary exams 2020: Anna University to conduct tests for absentees from 17 Nov
Around 21,000 students, including those who were unable to write the paper because of technical glitches, will be appearing for the supplementary exam in November
TN Engineering final supplementary exams 2020: The Tamil Nadu Engineering final year supplementary exam 2020 for students who missed the test due to technical glitches and those who were absent, will be conducted from 17 to 21 November.
According to reports, around 21,000 students will be appearing for the supplementary exam. The test was conducted between 24 and 29 September.
The final year engineering exams were held in remote proctored mode, and around 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the test. The students were asked to write the exam in online mode at home or from a convenient location.
In a notification, Anna University, Chennai, said that the timetable for the supplementary examination will be published soon.
Reports also said that the Tamil Nadu engineering final year supplementary exam is being conducted after getting permission from the state disaster management authority.
The university said that students who had technical issues due to internet connectivity, disruption of power supply, and absentees will be accommodated in the upcoming supplementary exams.
The supplementary examination will be conducted in online mode and students will get 60 minutes to complete the paper. The Tamil Nadu University gave 30 percent weightage to online test, 50 percent to pre-final semester and 20 percent was given to internal examinations.
The varsity has not made any announcement as to when it will be declaring results of students whose scorecards have been withheld for suspected malpractices.
The report quoted Tamil Nadu University officials as saying that a committee has been constituted and enquiries are underway. After going through the evidence, the committee will take a final call.
