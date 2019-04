TN Board Result 2019 LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 scores to be declared at 9.30 am today; students can also check scores at examresults.net

TN Board Result 2019 LATEST updates: In addition to the official Tamil Nadu board websites, students awaiting their HSC result can also examresults.net for their scores. The result is expected to be declared at 9.30 on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu board is likely to declare the results for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, examinations on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the HSC exams can check their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.

Students can also can also access their results on examresults.net.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) conducted the Class 12 exams this year from 1 March till 19 March.

Steps to check your TN HSC class 12 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

Step 2: Click on 'TN HSC Class 12 results'

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

Around eight lakh students appeared for the exam this year. In 2018, the number of students who enrolled for the HSC Class 12 exam was over nine lakh.

The pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam in 2018 was 91.1 percent. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 percent, while the boys scored an average of 87.7 percent. Virudhunagar district fared the best, followed by Erode and Tirupur.

Once the results are declared, students will receive their marksheets from the schools from 20 April to 26 April, 2019.

The students can also receive their results through SMS, reports said, which will be sent on their registered mobile number. The duration that students will be able to apply for re-evaluation is from 22 April to 24 April.

The cost of re-evaluation is Rs 205 for all subjects except biology. For biology, students will need to pay Rs 305.

The Tamil Nadu board is expected to announce the SSLC or Class 10 scores on 29 April.

