TN Board Result 2019 LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results released; Tiruppur district tops merit list with pass percentage of 95.3%

TN Board Result 2019 LATEST updates: Girls have outshone boys in 2019 as well with a pass percentage of 93.64 percent. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 88.57 percent. The three districts that scored the highest are — Tirupur with an overall pass percentage of 95.37 percent, Erode with 95.37 percent and Perambalur with 95.15 percent.

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (DGETN) decided against declaring the names of the toppers for the HSC Class 12 board exam, reports said soon after the results were declared. The decision was taken to discourage unhealthy competition.

"The first three ranks will not be announced because students these days are mentally affected even if they lose a mark. So, even parents won't pressurise students too much. This will make sure that imparting knowledge is the focus of our educational institutes," as reported by PTI.

Reportedly, 91.3 percent students have passed in the exam this year.

The Tamil Nadu board has declared the HSC Class 12 exam results on the official website. Check your scores at tnresults.nic.in, examresults.net.

The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 91.1 percent. Girls scored better than boys in the 2018 Tamil Nadu HSC board exam with a pass percentage of 94.1. percent as opposed to the pass percentage for boys which was 87.7 percent.

The Tamil Nadu board is likely to declare the results for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, examinations on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the HSC exams can check their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) conducted the Class 12 exams this year from 1 March till 19 March.

Steps to check your TN HSC class 12 results for 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

Step 2: Click on 'TN HSC Class 12 results'

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

Around eight lakh students appeared for the exam this year. In 2018, the number of students who enrolled for the HSC Class 12 exam was over nine lakh.

The pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam in 2018 was 91.1 percent. Girls outperformed boys by registering 94.1 percent, while the boys scored an average of 87.7 percent. Virudhunagar district fared the best, followed by Erode and Tirupur.

Once the results are declared, students will receive their marksheets from the schools from 20 April to 26 April, 2019.

The students can also receive their results through SMS, reports said, which will be sent on their registered mobile number. The duration that students will be able to apply for re-evaluation is from 22 April to 24 April.

The cost of re-evaluation is Rs 205 for all subjects except biology. For biology, students will need to pay Rs 305.

The Tamil Nadu board is expected to announce the SSLC or Class 10 scores on 29 April.

