TN 11th Result 2019 Date and Time: Tamil Nadu board to release scores for Class 11 shortly on tnresults.nic.in

TN 11th Result 2019 Date and Time | The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the Class 11 result today (8 May, 2019) at 9.30 am on its official website.

The Class 11 examinations were held between 13 and 22 February and over 9 lakh students appeared for it. In case the tnresults.nic.in website is unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students can also check their results on dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘HSE +1 March 2019 result’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear

Step 5: Download result or take a printout for future reference

Students can also download the TN HSC result mobile application on Android and iOS devices.

After the result is declared, students can access their mark sheets on dge.tn.nic.in or collect them from their respective schools.

In 2018, the TN 11th results were declared on 30 May and the overall pass percentage stood at 91 percent. Over 8.6 lakh students had appeared for the exams, in which girls significantly outperformed the boys.

