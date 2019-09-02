'TMC murdering democracy again and again in West Bengal': JP Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee-led party over attack on Arjun Singh

New Delhi: Launching an attack on Mamata Banerjee led-Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday condemned the attack on BJP MP Arjun Singh and said TMC has been "murdering democracy time and again" in West Bengal.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda in a series of tweets condemned this attack and lambasted TMC for the alleged assault. "Attempt to capture the BJP office in North 24 Parganas district and violence on BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh is highly condemnable. By resorting to such ill means, TMC has been murdering democracy time and again in West Bengal," Nadda wrote.

He further blamed the police sleuths for following TMC's wishes and commands and subjecting people to "such brutal atrocities". "West Bengal police acting on the wish and command of the TMC in hurling these brutal atrocities is clear evidence of how the state machinery is being misused for political vendetta by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee," Nadda wrote in another tweet.

Nadda also challenged Mamata and said that soon his party workers will respond to this attack in the upcoming days. Nadda further said, "This violence shows the helplessness of TMC and Mamata Banerjee against the things changing for better in the state. Each and every karyakarta (worker) of BJP is pained today and will respond to this in the days to come."

On Sunday, Singh was seen wearing a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage on the head. He alleged that he was attacked during a protest held by BJP against TMC workers whom they said were seen putting up their flags in their party office in North 24 Parganas District.

Singh said that BJP workers were protesting peacefully against the state government and police administration as TMC workers were trying to take over BJP office. He said his car was vandalised when he caught two TMC workers.

"I was attacked and my car has been vandalised. People were protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma lathi-charged on my head and abused me verbally even after I told him that I am an MP. My residence is also being attacked," Singh told media persons.

Meanwhile, a group of 12 BJP women workers reached Singh's residence to show their support to the leader. However, they had a confrontation with police personnel after they reached the MP's house. Following this, the police arrested them forcefully.

"When our BJP MP went there to protest against TMC workers action, he was attacked. We are protesting against the government and police administration," a BJP worker told media persons.

Speaking to ANI, one of the police personnel said that four to five police personnel had sustained injuries in the incident and two were hospitalised. Verma, however, refused to comment over the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP has given a 12-hour bandh call in Barrackpore constituency on Monday to protest against the attack on Arjun. The bandh will start at 6 am, the state party unit said on Sunday.