TJEE releases 2020 admit card at tbjee.nic.in; exam slated for 26 September

Candidates who have registered for this year's entrance examination can download their hall tickets by visiting tbjee.nic.in.

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has opened the window to download the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2020 admit card on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for this year's entrance examination can download their hall tickets by visiting tbjee.nic.in.

The TJEE 2020 is scheduled to take place on 26 September.

Follow these steps to download the TJEE admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the board at tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the moving banner in red that says, ‘To download admit card login now’

Step 3: Clicking on the link will take you to another webpage where you need to log in using credentials

Step 4: Insert details like your User ID, password and the verification code to access your TJEE account

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Verify all the details present on the card as any mismatch will nullify the legitimacy of the hall ticket

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the TJEE hall ticket

Here is the direct link to download TJEE admit card 2020.

The admit card issued by the Tripura board is an important document as it will carry necessary details such as the date and time of the exam. On the other hand, it will also carry the photograph and signature of the entrance exam applicants.

According to an NDTV report, no one will be allowed to sit for the exams without their valid hall tickets.

They must also carry a valid photo ID proof with them for verification purposes.