The registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2021 ends today, Friday, 30 April.

Conducted by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE), the application process started on 8 April. Candidates who couldn’t register earlier can do so by visiting the official website - tbjee.nic.in.

All the female aspirants applying for the entrance exam have to pay Rs 350 as the application fee. While male aspirants from the general category have to pay Rs 550. The amount for male candidates from SC and ST category is Rs 450.

Students can follow these steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled’ Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2021’

Step 3: A new page will open. Fill in your personal details on the left side under the ‘New Registration’ section. Click on ‘Register’ when done

Step 4: Now, login to your account using the registration number and password. Fill the application form

Step 5: Submit it and pay the fee to confirm your submission

Step 6: Download TJEE 2021 application form

Step 7: Take a print out of the filled form and keep it safely for future reference.

The exam for engineering entrance will be conducted on 23 June in Tripura. Students will have to visit the allotted centre to appear for the exam. Cities of the state including Agartala, Kailashahar, Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Udaipur, and Santirbazar will host candidates at the test centres.