TIPRA Motha chief quits politics and public life

Tipraha Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday announced his decision to quit politics and public life.

In a video message, he said, ‘”I don’t want to do politics anymore, I want to give something to the people. I have decided to give something to people and quit politics and public life…”

#WATCH | "I don't want to do politics anymore, I want to give something to the people. I have decided to give something to people and quit politics and public life…": Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Tipra Motha chief pic.twitter.com/KtkriV929C — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

TIPRA Motha is the principal opposition party in Tripura.

Days ago, a delegation of TIPRA Motha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to bring a “Constitutional solution” to its demand for “Greater Tipraland”.

Debbarma said the Home Minister assured the delegation that the central government will soon start the process of discussions on the demands.

(With inputs from agencies)

