Tinsukia killings: Former ULFA leaders file FIR against Sushmita Dev, six others for inciting violence

Former leaders of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) have lodged an FIR over the tension in the state following the recent killings in Tinsukia.

The Barak Valley wing of the United Front of Former ULFA filed the FIR against seven people for their allegedly provocative statements. Those named in the FIR are: All India Mahila Congress president and Silchar MP Sushmita Dev, Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev, Gauhati High Court lawyer Pradip Dutta Roy, Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain, Congress leader Siddique Ahmed and Congress leader Chandan Sarkar.

In the FIR, the wing's general secretary Anamul Haque Laskar said, "These seven, along with some other people, have incited violence through their public speeches and they are equally responsible for Tinsukia killing. The killing incident took place immediately after some venomous statements of Pradip Dutta Roy came out in media. We demand immediate arrest of the mentioned for being indirectly involved in the killing of five people in Dhola."



Five people were killed in Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district on 1 November by alleged ULFA militants.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the attack and directed the law enforcement agencies to take stern action against the perpetrators.

On Friday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh assured strict action against the militants. "I have talked tot he chief minister and asked him to investigate the matter. I have told him that strictest action should be taken and culprits should not be spared," he had told reporters in Lucknow.

The state government also handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to families of the victims.

With inputs from ANI and 101Reporters

