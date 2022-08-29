TikTok user loses 70 kg after girlfriend dumped him for being “too fat”

But the reason Puvi, who lost 70 kg, garnered a lot of attention from the internet is that his body transformation appears to be a befitting response to his girlfriend, who reportedly dumped him for being “too fat.”

Needless to say, the before and after trend has taken the internet by storm. Ongoing since the past few months, the before versus after trend has made almost every social media user jump the bandwagon and post two pictures that exhibit the change in their lives. And, body transformation is the most go-to subject under the before and after trend.

Recently, a TikTok user Puvi has also shared his before and after transformation pictures.But the reason Puvi, who lost 70 kg, garnered a lot of attention from the internet is that his body transformation appears to be a befitting response to his girlfriend, who reportedly dumped him for being “too fat.” And now his hunky transformation post his break-up has stunned social media users.

According to Daily Star, Puvi started to feel conscious of his body after his partner ended things because of his weight. And therefore this resulted in Puvi deciding to change his life and hit the gym. Puvi, on 9 February, dropped before and after pictures of himself on his Instagram account, which shows a massive body transformation that he achieved in one year. While posting the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “First pic: 14/01/2021 144kg. Second pic: 08/02/2022 74kg. I feel like a different man, in the first pic I can literally see the sadness in my eyes, I was in a horrible place, but now I can do things again, people look at me differently, I look at myself differently, and got my life and my confidence back, truly humbled the support too, much love guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅿️uvi (gram_du_insta) (@npuvi96)

In the first picture, Puvi appeared fuller figure with a big bulging belly. However, in the next picture, he looks unrecognizable in his ripped physique with muscly arms and rock-hard abs, which he acquired after losing 70kgs. Citing Puvi’s video, Daily Star quoted him as saying, “Your girl left you because you got too fat.” Puvi posted a video on his Instagram that tracks his weight loss journey. The video is a montage of different clips that shows Puvi indulging in several exercises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bodybuilding.com (@bodybuildingcom)

The comments section of the post is swamped with innumerable compliments. One user commented, “I had to watch the video a couple of times. Was convinced it was a different person. Good job. Very inspiring.” Another commented, “Outstanding transformation bro.” a third user wrote, “My dude turned into a whole different person.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.