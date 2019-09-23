TikTok star climbs terrace of Delhi hotel to end his life after altercation with wife; rescued after 17 hours of negotiations

A 31-year-old TikTok star climbed to the terrace of a west Delhi hotel with the idea of ending his life but was finally persuaded not to do so after 17 hours of negotiations that carried on through the night, police said on Monday.

Sandeep alias Arman Malik first climbed the sixth floor of the hotel in Hari Nagar. He later climbed up to the terrace of the building and threatened to commit suicide, police said. The police said that Malik tried to commit suicide after having an altercation with his second wife.

According to reports, Malik uploaded three videos into the video-sharing platform TikTok, threatening to commit suicide. India Today reported that in one of the videos, Malik alleges that his first wife and her relatives of falsely accused him in a case of rape. In another video, he shares a suicide note.

The report also said that Malik is very popular on TikTok and has about 50 lakh followers.

The fire department said they received a call about the incident at around 4 pm on Sunday after which three vehicles carrying ladders were rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade, the police and a CAT ambulance were at the spot the entire night trying to convince the man so that he could be brought down safely.

Malik was finally rescued at around 8.45 am on Monday, the fire official said.

He had checked into the hotel at 1.30 pm on Sunday with his wife Kritika Basera. She is his second wife and their marriage had taken place a year ago in the same hotel, the police said.

The couple had come to Delhi from Ahmedabad.

He was rescued and taken to Nihal Vihar police station for further questioning, the police said.

With inputs from PTI