Three youths shot dead by LeT militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; DGP terms attack 'barbaric'

Srinagar: Three civilians, in their 20s, were shot dead on Monday night by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in the Old Town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police spokesperson said all the three persons were shot at from a very close range in Iqbal market of Old Baramulla town, killing them on the spot.

The deceased, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohmmad Asgar, all in their early 20s, were residents of Kakkar Hamam in Baramulla, he said.

Police said that 15 rounds were fired on the three civilians, who have no track record of being involved in any political activity or intelligence agencies.

The spokesperson said preliminary investigation revealed complicity of Pakistan-based LeT.

Director General of Police SP Vaid termed the attack as "barbaric and inhuman" and said the perpetrators will be soon brought to book.

He added that senior police officials have rushed to the spot in north Kashmir.

One Pakistan-based and two other local militants of Old Town, Baramulla, are the principal suspects in this case and wanted by the law, the spokesperson said.

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, he added.