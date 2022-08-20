Three young boys deliver the message of teamwork; netizens left amazed

The 15-second video, which does not mention the place where it was shot, shows the three young boys help one another to navigate a rocky terrain

With teamwork, anything is achievable. This fact has been reaffirmed in a video that has recently gone viral on social media. Three little boys can be seen helping each other cross a rocky terrain in the video. The video was shared by Hari Chandana, an IAS officer in Telangana. The footage shows three boys crossing a waterfall very cautiously. The elder ones hold the youngest of them while crossing the rocky surfaces. They cross the difficult terrain one after the other. Two of them are carrying school bags which indicates that they are heading for school.

“#Together we can... #teamworkmakesthedreamwork”, Chandana captioned her tweet. The video has now more than 46,600 views, 96 retweets, and 1,410 likes.

The clip has garnered several comments. Many people raised the issue of underdevelopment of infrastructure which puts these kids in dangerous situation like this. “Is the place in north east? Civil servants need to play a crucial role in building infrastructure facilities for education of these poor boys.”, one user wrote.

Another commented, “So sad. That was so dangerous. People living in cities can't even imagine this type of life. Government should take action to start a school in their village.”.

So...Sad! How dangerous was that.

“Hope you have enough work & a team. Leaders too must have the calibre to utilise the best resources in key roles for better service to the people. Underutilisation is criminal. Pray better sense prevails.”, one person stated in the comment section.

