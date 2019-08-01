Three-year-old girl abducted, raped and beheaded in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur; police arrests three men

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand): A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and beheaded by two men after abducting her from a platform of the Tatanagar railway station

in Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

Police recovered the torso of the girl from the Telco police station area in Jamshedpur on Tuesday night, they said.

"Three persons, including the two main accused, were arrested in this connection," police said.

"Sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head of the girl," Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said.

The incident had occurred on 26 July, police said.