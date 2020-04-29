Three weeks on, White House unfollows PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind on Twitter

The official handle of the US president's office, The White House, has unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, just three weeks after having "following" him on the micro-blogging site.

The White House's Twitter handle had also followed some other Indian accounts, including the handles of President Ram Nath Kovind and the Indian embassy in the US. It has unfollowed these accounts, as well.

Three weeks ago, Modi had become the only world leader to be followed by the White House, according to NDTV.

According to India Today, all non-US Twitter handles that were followed by the White House were Indian. They included the President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn), PM Modi's personal Twitter handle, the Prime Minister's Office (@PMO) and the Indian embassy in Washington DC (@IndianEmbassyUS). With this, the White House was following 19 Twitter handles and had nearly 21.5 million followers. However, now it is following 13 accounts and has gained 0.5 million followers.

When the White House's handle had followed Modi, many reports had speculated on whether this was an indication of "soft diplomacy."

