Three terrorist killed in encounter between militants, security forces in Dragad Sugan area of J&K's Shopian; operation underway

India FP Staff May 31, 2019 12:47:22 IST

An encounter is underway between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. two terrorists have been neutralised in the operation which started in the Dragad Sugan area of the Shopian district on Friday morning. According to CNN News18, one more body has been recovered from the site, taking the toll to three.

Visuals from the encounter spot in Shopian. ANI

Two to three top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba are believed to be trapped. A Para Commando of the army was injured in the gunfight during the initial firing, reports said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in south Kashmir's Dragad Sugan following a tip-off about the presence of militants, a police official told PTI. As the forces carried out searches, militants fired upon them, leading to the encounter, the official said.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 12:47:22 IST

