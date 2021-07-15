The sisters, Anshu, Reetu, and Suman have become RAS officers after clearing the RAS 2018 exam, NDTV reports. Their two sisters Roma and Manju are already serving as RAS officers

Three sisters from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh have together cracked the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The sisters, Anshu, Reetu, and Suman have become RAS officers after clearing the RAS 2018 exam, NDTV reports. Their two sisters Roma and Manju are already serving as RAS officers.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan said that the three sisters have made their father and family proud. Sahdev Saharan, who is a farmer, is the father of the five siblings, all of whom are now RAS officers.

Several people congratulated the siblings in the comments section of the tweet. The post has been liked more than 5,900 times while hundreds of people have retweeted it.

The results of the RPSC RAS 2018 were declared on Tuesday, 13 July by the commission. The topper of RAS 2018 is Mukta Rao of Jhunjhunu district. The second position holder is Tonk’s Manmohan Sharma while the third rank has been bagged by Shivakshi Khandal from Jaipur.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot congratulated all those who cleared the exam and mentioned the three toppers in a tweet. He said that it is a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication.

The Indian Express reported that as many as 2,023 candidates, who have made it to the final list, will be given appointments across various state departments.

The final list for RAS 2018 was prepared after the interviews were conducted of the successful candidates who cleared the main exams. The final merit list can be checked on the official RPSC website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.