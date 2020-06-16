You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

India Press Trust of India Jun 16, 2020 09:36:53 IST

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Turkawangam area of Shopian in south Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said an encounter ensued as militants fired upon a search party and the forces retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, three militants were killed, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained. Two AK rifles and one INSAS rifle have been recovered from the spot.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 09:36:53 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Suicide prevention: Removing stigma around mental health, watching out for warning signs are key measures

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres