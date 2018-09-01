Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district

Three militants were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

ANI reported that weapons were also recovered in the encounter and the operation was over now.

Two days ago, on Thursday, two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora.

Acting on credible inputs about the presence of terrorists at Par Mohalla in Hajin area of Bandipora, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation.

During the searches, the terrorists had fired upon the forces' personnel.

"In the ensuing encounter two terrorists were eliminated. From the incriminating material seized from the site of encounter, it is learnt that both the killed terrorists were from Pakistan and identified as Rizwan alias Jindaal and Ali alias Maaz," a police spokesman had said.

He had said that the slain men were affiliated with the LeT and involved in several attacks on security establishments and atrocities on civilians in the area.

"Huge quantity of arms and ammunition including rifles, magazines, pouches etc and incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter," he had added.

