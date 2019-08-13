You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three killed, one injured as speeding car rams into another vehicle in Telangana’s Shameerpet; case of negligent driving registered

India Asian News International Aug 13, 2019 09:57:57 IST

Shameerpet: Three people were killed in a road accident in Shameerpet after a speeding car lost control and rammed into another vehicle coming from the other side. The accident which occurred on Monday evening on the state highway resulted in a traffic jam on the road which was cleared after calling a crane and got the damaged vehicles removed from the spot.

Three killed, one injured as speeding car rams into another vehicle in Telangana’s Shameerpet; case of negligent driving registered

Police inspecting the accident spot. ANI

According to Shameerpet police, a car coming from Hyderabad lost control and first hit the divider before colliding with the other car. "Three members travelling in the vehicle which lost control, died on the spot whereas one member received severe injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment whereas the bodies were sent for postmortem", the local police said.

A case of negligent driving has been registered against the erring driver.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 09:57:57 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores