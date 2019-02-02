Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Things to watch for in the new mega pension scheme; will it make Atal Pension Yojana redundant?Budget 2019: Income tax exemption limit hiked to Rs 5 lakh; here is how much you will save nowBudget Speech 2019 Highlights: Income tax relief for common man, assured cash for farmers in FM's 'roadmap for development'Arun Jaitley compliments finance minister Piyush Goyal for 'excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget'Budget 2019: Informal sector's workers to get Rs 3,000 pension after 60 yrs of age, tax-free gratuity raised to Rs 30 lakh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Three killed in avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam; incident took place during snow-clearing drive on Pahalgam-Aru road

India Asian News International Feb 02, 2019 13:58:28 IST

Pahalgam: Three persons died after an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Friday.

The Anantnag Police rescue team had managed to retrieve all three of them from the site of the avalanche. But, two out of the three persons were declared brought dead at the Pahalgam Civil hospital and the third person, who had been referred to Anantnag hospital, succumbed later on.

The incident happened during a snow-clearing exercise on Pahalgam-Aru road at Gudkhamb point when one JCB and some persons came under the avalanche.

"The three bodies have been recovered and are lying at the civil hospital, Pahalgam," said Ghulam Sood, Tehilsdar, Pahalgam

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 13:58:28 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores