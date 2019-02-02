Three killed in avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam; incident took place during snow-clearing drive on Pahalgam-Aru road

Pahalgam: Three persons died after an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Friday.

The Anantnag Police rescue team had managed to retrieve all three of them from the site of the avalanche. But, two out of the three persons were declared brought dead at the Pahalgam Civil hospital and the third person, who had been referred to Anantnag hospital, succumbed later on.

This gives you a sense of the avalanche spread in the Aru, Pahalgam area. Locals with shovels, spades and stuff have reached the spot to take out two missing persons. pic.twitter.com/Hhl8v3U3IT — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) February 1, 2019

The incident happened during a snow-clearing exercise on Pahalgam-Aru road at Gudkhamb point when one JCB and some persons came under the avalanche.

"The three bodies have been recovered and are lying at the civil hospital, Pahalgam," said Ghulam Sood, Tehilsdar, Pahalgam

