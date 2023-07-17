India

Three J&K govt employees sacked for actively working with Pakistan-based terror outfits

The employees were terminated for providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, said sources

FP Staff Last Updated:July 17, 2023 10:52:52 IST
Three J&K govt employees sacked for actively working with Pakistan-based terror outfits

Representational image. PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked three employees from the services for actively working with Pakistan-based terror outfits, according to sources.

Related Articles

Large

Large portion of road caves in on Jammu-Srinagar highway amid heavy rainfall

Large

India slams Pakistan for 'politically-motivated', 'venomous' remarks in UNSC

They said the employees were terminated for providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda.

After an investigation, the J&K government invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three employees.

According to The Kashmiriyat report, citing news agency Kashmir Scroll, the J&K administration has terminated Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from the service.

J&K administration launched crackdown on the government employees who are connected with terrorists or propagate secessionism.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 17, 2023 10:52:52 IST

TAGS:

also read

India

"No words are enough to condemn": Mehbooba Mufti after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state

Supreme Court to hear pleas on abrogation of Article 370: What you need to know
India

Supreme Court to hear pleas on abrogation of Article 370: What you need to know

A five-judge bench in the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, is set to hear pleas on the abrogation of Article 370 and revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The move comes four years after the Centre reconstituted the state into two Union Territories

India slams Pakistan for 'politically-motivated', 'venomous' remarks in UNSC
World

India slams Pakistan for 'politically-motivated', 'venomous' remarks in UNSC

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Ashish Sharma asserted that the entire UT of J&K and Ladakh were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or wishes.