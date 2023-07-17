The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked three employees from the services for actively working with Pakistan-based terror outfits, according to sources.

Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits and providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda. Further details… — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

They said the employees were terminated for providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda.

After an investigation, the J&K government invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three employees.

According to The Kashmiriyat report, citing news agency Kashmir Scroll, the J&K administration has terminated Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from the service.

J&K administration launched crackdown on the government employees who are connected with terrorists or propagate secessionism.

With inputs from agencies