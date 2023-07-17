Three J&K govt employees sacked for actively working with Pakistan-based terror outfits
The employees were terminated for providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, said sources
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked three employees from the services for actively working with Pakistan-based terror outfits, according to sources.
Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated three employees from the services for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits and providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda. Further details…
— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023
Related Articles
They said the employees were terminated for providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorist ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda.
After an investigation, the J&K government invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three employees.
According to The Kashmiriyat report, citing news agency Kashmir Scroll, the J&K administration has terminated Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from the service.
J&K administration launched crackdown on the government employees who are connected with terrorists or propagate secessionism.
With inputs from agencies
also read
"No words are enough to condemn": Mehbooba Mufti after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state
Supreme Court to hear pleas on abrogation of Article 370: What you need to know
A five-judge bench in the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, is set to hear pleas on the abrogation of Article 370 and revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The move comes four years after the Centre reconstituted the state into two Union Territories
India slams Pakistan for 'politically-motivated', 'venomous' remarks in UNSC
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Ashish Sharma asserted that the entire UT of J&K and Ladakh were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or wishes.