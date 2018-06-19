Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, including Tral commander, killed in encounter with Kashmir Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have killed three top Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, including its operational commander, in an encounter in Pulwama's Tral on Tuesday evening.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following specific intelligence inputs, a police official said.

Earlier, the police had said that two unidentified militants, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were believed to have been killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Soon, officials confirmed that a Jaish commander has also been killed in the encounter.

"Encounter going on at Hyena Tral, 3 (three) important JEM Terrorists trapped, 2 (two) apparently neutralised. Good luck to our boys fighting (sic)," Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter earlier.

He said the gunfight was going on when last reports came in, adding further details were awaited.