Three injured in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai, corporation says blaze is 'being contained'; fire-fighting ops underway

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday morning in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran area. Three workers of the cold storage plant are injured in the blaze and have been rushed to a local hospital, reports said. Fire-fighting efforts are underway in a joint operation by the ONGC's fire-fighting team and the Panvel and Nerul fire brigade.

While some reports said that there were no reports of casualties yet, India Today reported that five people had died and eight were injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

ONGC tweeted saying that the fire that broke out at 7 am, is "being contained". Asserting that the situation is being assessed, the corporation tweeted, "A fire broke out in the storm-water drainage early morning today in the Uran oil and gas processing plant. ONGC fire services and crisis management team has been immediately pressed into action. Fire is being contained."

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a cold storage at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/V2HSCt58nJ — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

The statement also said that there had been "no impact" of the fire on the oil processing at the plant, and that gas had been diverted to the Hazira plant in Gujarat. CNN-News18 reported that authorities have barricaded the area around the plant up to two kilometres and locals in residential areas around the plant have been asked to evacuate.

Further details are awaited.

